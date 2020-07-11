CENTRAL CITY — Mary Jayne Harris, 67, of Central City, passed on to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at her residence. She was born April 19, 1953, the daughter of Charles Robert Sommers Sr. and Mary Lois Turley Sommers. She was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Central City, and she was a registered nurse having worked at Muhlenberg Community Hospital and Western State Hospital. She also taught Certified Nurse Aid classes and RN classes. She was a loving mother and grandmother, and she loved all her family and friends. She was an avid University of Kentucky basketball fan who never met a stranger, and she had an infectious laugh.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Charles R. “Charlie” Sommers Jr.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Central City, with the Rev. Josh McCarty conducting the funeral Mass. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery in Greenville. In compliance with state mandates, capacity for both visitation and funeral service will be limited and in accordance with state guidelines.
She is survived by two daughters, Kerri Lynn Pendley of Nashville and Amberly Sommers Pendley of Bardstown; a granddaughter, Sommers BriAnne Smith of Bardstown; two sisters, Jackie Sommers of Greenville and Michelle (Eddie) Wester of Greenville; several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews; and her dog, Buster.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, with prayers from 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., at Gary’s Funeral Home in Greenville.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.garysfuneralhome.net.
