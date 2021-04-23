Mary Jean Eaves Owen, 94, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, April 22, 2021, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky surrounded by her family. She was born in Central City to the late Charles Edward Toll Sr. and Ethel (Bandy) Toll on June 12, 1926. Mary was a longtime resident of Greenville, where she and her first husband, Sonny Eaves, were very active in the community and church. They owned and operated a Ben Franklin store and later invested in the grocery business. Mary moved to Owensboro 23 years ago, where she worked for Condo Accents Interiors and was loved by all.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Stacie Marie Eaves; her first husband, Sonny Eaves; and several sisters and brothers.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Mark Owen; her children, Rice Eaves and Mary Kate Ayer; grandchildren Thomas Ayer and wife Maricela, Jonathan Ayer, Todd Eaves and wife Tara and Lauren Corman and her husband, Seth; great-grandchildren Quinn and Harper Eaves and Leo and Charlotte Rice Corman; siblings Charles Ann Robertson, Sarah Richardson and Minnie Lou Covington; and lots of special nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Evergreen Cemetery in Greenville.
James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42303 or First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 904, Owensboro, KY 42302.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented