Mary Jean Ebelhar Sims, 95, of Owensboro, went to be with the Lord on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at Hermitage Nursing and Rehabilitation. She was born in Daviess County to the late Michael and Antoinette Weber Ebelhar.
Mary retired from S.W. Anderson’s Department Store, where she served for more than 23 years. She was a 53-year member of Immaculate Catholic Church, where she became the first recipient of the Sophia Award, sang in choirs and made many quilts for parish picnics. Mrs. Sims was a longtime member of the Daughters of Isabella. She also volunteered at the Carmel Home, where she frequented the chapel for adoration. Mrs. Sims was an avid seamstress and quilter, who also enjoyed needlepoint, cross stitch and crocheting. Mary loved word search books, playing cards, UK basketball and U of L basketball. She was a dedicated grandmother who, for more than 40 years, crafted homemade birthday cards for the grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mary treasured quality time with her family and large extended family.
Mrs. Sims was preceded in death by her husband, John Melvin Sims Sr., on July 29, 1967; a daughter, Rose J. Bartlett, on March 23, 2015; brothers Edward, Bernard and Raphael Ebelhar; and sisters Genfave Ebelhar and Catherine Simmons.
She is survived by a daughter, Sharon Bumm; and a son, John M. “Johnny” Sims Jr., both of Owensboro; grandchildren Jason Hawkins, Brandon Hawkins, Michelle Kassinger (Dale) and Karen Bumm (Tim Roach); great-grandchildren Tyler and Justin Kassinger, Ann Marie Howard and Alexis and Aiden Poole; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
The funeral mass will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Immaculate Catholic Church, where visitation will be after 10 a.m. Father Pat Bittel will officiate. Burial will be at Mater Dolorosa Cemetery.
As an alternative to in-person attendance, please contact the family for a private link to a video recording. Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
The number of those attending the visitation or funeral service for Mrs. Sims shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
The family would like to offer a special thank you to the staff at Hermitage Nursing and Rehabilitation for the loving and dedicated care provided to Mrs. Sims.
Condolences may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
Commented