Mary Jean McHenry, 69, of Owensboro died Friday, August 5, 2022, in the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky.
Survivors: children, Angela Marie Moorman, Joseph Maurice McHenry, Dewayne McHenry, Latoya McHenry, and Shayla Canary (Stan); sisters, Marcella Webb and Martha Ann Millan; brothers, Lawrence Webb and Stephen Webb (Licia); and numerous other half brothers and sisters.
Services will be private with care entrusted to Cardinal Cremation Society.
Expressions of sympathy: Mary Jean McHenry Family, c/o Cardinal Cremation Society, 927 Old Hartford Road, Owensboro, KY 42303.
