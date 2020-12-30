Mary Jeanette Crabtree, 80, of Utica, passed away Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born July 2, 1940, in Daviess County to the late Guy and Mae Ola Alvey Payne. She had worked at Medley’s Distillery. Jeanette enjoyed playing Yahtzee with her sisters and watching birds. She was a loving mother and grandmother and loved her family. She will be missed by all.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donnie Eugene Crabtree; sister Ruth Ann Luck; and brothers Joseph Vernon Payne and William Guy Payne.
She is survived by her sons, David Crabtree (Marie) and Darrell Crabtree (Tana); five grandsons, Nathan Crabtree, Zachary Crabtree, Jonathan Crabtree, Darrick Crabtree and Brandon Crabtree; sisters Joanne Barrow, Martha Faye Peacock and Janice Marie Knight; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be private. Burial will be in Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory.
The number of those attending the visitation shall be within the current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear personal protective masks.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Arthritis Foundation, 2908 Brownsboro Road, Suite 117, Louisville, KY 40206.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
