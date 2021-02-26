Mary Jill McLevaine Tanner, 57, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at her home. She was born June 10, 1963, in Owensboro to Floyd Lee and Anna Louise Wooldridge McLevaine. Jill was a relationship banker and a member of Blessed Mother Catholic Church. She was a three-time cancer warrior and ovarian cancer advocate for the state of Kentucky. Jill frequented NHRA events and was a devoted U of L, Titans and Owensboro Catholic High football fan and the biggest cheerleader for her kids and grandkids. She felt at home at the beach in the Gulf of Mexico.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Taran Michelle McLevaine, on Feb. 29, 2020; sister Judy Ann Hobgood on Jan. 28, 2021; and her father, Floyd Lee McLevaine, in 1996.
She is survived by her husband, best friend and soul mate, Mike Tanner; one son, Jacob Tanner; mother Louise McLevaine; three grandchildren, Riley Mauzy, Morgan Mauzy and Brayden Dominick; and four brothers, Dennis McLevaine, Mike McLevaine, Pat McLevaine and Scott McLevaine.
Services will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Blessed Mother Catholic Church and will be livestreamed at www.davisfuneralhome.com. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory and after 9 a.m. Saturday at the church.
The number of those attending the funeral or visitation shall be within the current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear personal protective masks.
Jill was a friend to everyone, a loving wife, an incredible mother and the best Grammy to her grandkids. Despite her 10-year battle with cancer that constantly weakened her body, her warrior spirit was never broken. Jill was always a fighter.
The family asks that everyone wear the color teal to the visitation and service in honor of her battle and advocacy for ovarian cancer.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Jill Tanner Memorial Fund, Old National Bank, 1215 Southtown Blvd., Owensboro, KY 42301 or any Old National location, payable to Michael Tanner.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
