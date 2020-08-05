CENTRAL CITY — Mary Jo Fortney, 87, of Central City, died Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at 9:51 a.m. at her home. She was owner/operator of Bryson Studio in Central City, and was a member of First Baptist Church in Central City.
She is survived by her son, Murrel Courtland Fortney, Jr.
Service: 1 p.m. Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Burial: Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation: From 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity will be limited in accordance with state guidelines.
