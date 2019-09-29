Mary Jo Logsdon, 91, of Owensboro, died Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Signature Healthcare at Hillcrest. She was born in Beech Creek on May 17, 1928, to the late Claude Harris and Fairy Lucille Bryant Harris. Jo was a homemaker and a member of St. Pius Tenth Catholic Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence William Logsdon Jr.; brothers Kenneth Harris and Lewis "Buddy" Harris; a son, David Logsdon; and a granddaughter, Jennifer Holly Logsdon.
Survivors include her children, Linda Logsdon (Don), Ann Howard (Bob), Eddie Logsdon (Judy), Scott Logsdon (Joy) and Jeffery Logsdon; 16 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; a brother, Bobby Harris; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, at St. Pius Tenth Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 7 p.m. Monday with prayers at 5 p.m. and from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, Kaden Tower, 6100 Dutchmans Lane, Ste. 401, Louisville, KY 40205.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
