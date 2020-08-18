CLOVERPORT — Mary Jo McCoy, 92, of Cloverport, passed away at the University of Louisville Hospital in Louisville on Aug. 16, 2020, following a short illness.
Mary was born June 23, 1928, in Hardinsburg to the late Harry and Leona Mattingly McCoy. She worked at the American Olean Tile Company for 37 years besides maintaining a home and raising a family. She will be remembered for her hand knitting, crocheting, and quilting. She was considered a master craftsman at these!
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Sam McCoy; brothers, William Roy McCoy, Eugene McCoy, Charles McCoy; sisters, Sue Robertson, Samantha Parsons and Patricia Sadler.
Leaving behind to mourn her passing, but celebrating the life that she had lived is her son, Robbie (Rita) McCoy, of Cloverport; grandson, Robbie McCoy, of Cloverport; and brother, Hubert (Thea) McCoy of Mobile, Alabama.
A celebration of Mary Jo’s life will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 19, at Cloverport Funeral Chapel with Fr. Dan Kreutzer officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive friends and family from 8 a.m. until Noon at the funeral home.
You may share your thoughts and memories with the family on our website.
Commented