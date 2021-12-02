Mary Jo Payne, 70, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born June 25, 1951, in Daviess County to the late Sam and Mae Shively Reneer. Mary Jo was a retired assistant manager at Rite Aid pharmacies and was a member of Metro Pentecostal Church. She was an avid UK fan and loved spending time with her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Anthony Payne, in 2015; and three brothers, Roy Reneer, Charles Reneer and Harry Reneer.
She is survived by a son, Andrew Freels (Angela); stepdaughter Chrystal Payne (Aaron); two grandchildren, Kayla Freels and Tanisha Pruitt; sister Wanda Smith (Coleman); and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be noon Monday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday and after 10 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
The family requests that masks be worn.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Tri-State Multiple Sclerosis, 971-C S. Kenmore Drive, Evansville, IN 47714.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
