CORYDON — Mary Jo Phelps, 50, of Corydon, passed away Saturday, April 22, 2023, at her home. She was born July 12, 1972, in Daviess County to the late James Robert and Roxanna Cain. Mary Jo worked for Mary Jo’s Kitchen and Rock House Pizza. Like her mother, she enjoyed gardening and also decorating and crafts. Mary Jo loved animals, especially her Golden Doodle, Milo.
Mary Jo is survived by her fiancé, David Flynn; her siblings, Dexter Roberts (Amber), Dorothy Coomes, Jamie Lopez (Matthew), Sherry Hall, Samantha Landon, Jennifer Howard (Todd), and Melissa Kaiser (Chris); and several nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles.
The funeral service for Mary Jo Phelps will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, with Father Mark Buckner officiating. Burial to follow in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation is from 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to New Hope Animal Rescue Center LLC, 526 Adkinson St., Henderson, KY 42420.
Memories and condolences for the family of Mary Jo Phelps may be left at www.glenncares.com.
