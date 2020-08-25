BEECHMONT — Mary Jo Pogue Jones, 73, of Beechmont, passed away peacefully in her home on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, at 11:35 p.m. surrounded by her loved ones. Mary Jo was born on Aug. 4, 1947, at her childhood home in Beech Creek, to Guy and Alice Pogue. Mary Jo graduated from Drakesboro High School in 1965. After graduation, she went on to work at Madisonville Community Hospital as a ward clerk. She held several other jobs while being a full-time wife and mother. She worked at Cowden’s sewing factory and later worked at the Beechmont, Belton, and Dunmor post office as a rural carrier for years. Mary retired from the USPS in 1991 following a major health crisis.
Mary was a devoted wife, loving mother, sister, friend, and the most special and best grandma/great-grandmother around. Mary enjoyed going fishing, gardening, and nature. She loved word finder and crossword puzzles and she could breeze through an entire book in days. Her favorite time of year was fall. She would decorate with hay bales, mums, and pumpkins. For Halloween, Mary would sit outside and greet hundreds and hand out big bags of candy. (She was known for having the best candy in the neighborhood.)
Mary loved teaching her grandkids how to cook and bake. She was a wiz in the kitchen and could whip up the best meals. She was gentle, encouraging, and always had the best advice. Mary loved the Lord and it showed in all she did here on Earth. She had a servant’s heart and enjoyed helping others. Mary was a member of Beech Creek Missionary Baptist Church. For years, she was passionately involved in her church and community. She was a Sunday School teacher, member of the choir, and helped coordinate church events. She was brownie and girl scout leader, and a member of the ladies’ chapter and homemakers club. She was a parent volunteer for school and community events. Mary held a deep seeded love for her family, friends, church, and community. She will be dearly missed.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Guy and Alice Pogue; brother, David Pogue; and sisters, Betty Steele, Carolyn Sumner, and Geraldean Pogue.
She is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, and high school sweetheart, Danny Joe Jones; two daughters, Dana (Terry) Shutt, of Beechmont, and Kimberly (Michael) Yonts, of Russellville; four granddaughters, Brescia (Brandon) Crick, Jessica (Cody) Piper, and Hannah and Madelyn Yonts; one great-grandchild, Ethan Crick; brother, Jim Pogue; sister, Marilyn (Bobby) Anderson; one sister-in-law; two brothers-in-law; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be Noon Thursday, August 27, 2020, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City, with Bro. Scott Casebier officiating. Burial in Union Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be after 5 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Family and friends who are attending the visitation are asked to wear a face mask for the safety of all those in attendance, in accordance with the governor’s mandate. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity will be limited in accordance with state guidelines.
