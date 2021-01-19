SACRAMENTO — Mary Jo Revlett, 80, of Sacramento, died Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at 11:29 p.m. at Deaconess Gateway in Newburgh, Indiana. Mrs. Revlett was born Sept. 7, 1940, in Muhlenberg County. She was a Radiology Technician at Muhlenberg Community Hospital, and a member of United Christian Fellowship Church in Bremen.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Isaac and Lorene McPherson; and grandson Isaac Shoulders.
She is survived by her daughter, LaDonna (Cliff) Shoulders; grandchildren, Heather (Jimmie) Riley and Brandy (Dylan) Blue; step-grandchild Michael (Holly) Shoulders; six great-grandchildren; brother, James (Ella) McPherson; sister Shirley Richey; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside funeral services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, January 20, 2021, at Bethlehem Cemetery, with Bro. Kelly Turner officiating, assisted by Bro. Jimmie Riley. Burial to follow. Family and friends are asked to wear a face covering, in compliance with the governor’s mandate.
