Mary Jo Schadler, 86, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. She was a resident of Hermitage Nursing & Rehab for over 13 years. Born June 8, 1934, in Daviess County to the late Frank Schadler Sr. and Carrie Froehlich Schadler, Mary Jo attended Mount St. Joseph Academy. She was a lifetime member of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Curdsville and a devoted Catholic often heard quoting the rosary. Mary Jo enjoyed playing games, especially cards and Bingo. She loved her dogs and all animals. Mary Jo never married but cared for her father until the day he died.
In addition to her parents, Mary Jo was also preceded in death by her brother, Frank Schadler Jr., in 2006; and sisters Barbara Ann Thompson in 2011 and Theresa Wernert in 2014.
Survivors include a sister-in-law, Doris Schadler; and numerous nieces
and nephews.
A funeral Mass for Mary Jo Schadler will be 1 p.m. Monday at St. Elizabeth. Burial will be in Mater Dolorosa.
Those attending shall be within current health and safety directives by wearing masks and social distancing.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. Elizabeth Altar Society.
Memories and condolences for the family of Mary Jo Schadler may be left at www.glenncares.com.
