Mary Jo Yates, 80, of Philpot, passed away Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, at Chautauqua Health and Rehabilitation. Mary Jo was born in Louisville Aug. 23, 1942, to the late James Henry Yates and Mary Lawrence Yates. She attended Assumption High School in Louisville and graduated in 1960. Mary Jo was of the Catholic faith. She attended St. Raphel the Archangel Catholic Church in Louisville until she became a member of St. Stephen Cathedral when she moved to Owensboro. She retired from Stockyards Bank as a teller.
Mary Jo was kind and loving. Her nieces and nephews adored her, and she loved them as her own. She was a wonderful sister-in-law and was always there for her family. Mary Jo enjoyed her TV shows, especially Downton Abbey and PBS. She enjoyed bowling in her spare time. Mary Jo was a devoted Catholic. She spent her time here on Earth serving God and faithfully served as the housekeeper for the local priest of St. Stephen Cathedral.
Along with her parents, Mary Jo was preceded in death by her brother, John Lawrence Yates, who passed away in 2020.
Those left to cherish Mary Jo’s memory are her nephews, Dan Yates of Philpot, Chris (Renee) Yates of Dekoven, and James Yates of Philpot; sister-in-law, Cecilia Yates of Philpot; and several great-nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at noon Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at St. Stephen Cathedral. A private family burial will be held at Resthaven Memorial Park in Louisville at a later date. Friends who wish to attend the burial can reach out to Cecilia Yates for the date and time. Visitation is 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass Friday at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of charitable donations made payable to St. Vincent de Paul Store, 200 E. 18th St., Owensboro, KY 42303, or to Birthright of Owensboro, 512 W. Seventh St., Owensboro, KY 42301.
