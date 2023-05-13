NEWBURGH, INDIANA — Mary Joan Bartlett, 78, of Newburgh, Indiana, passed away Friday, May 12, 2023, at her home. She was born in Daviess County to the late James B. and Merici Mattingly Millay. Ms. Bartlett was a dedicated homemaker. She loved children and ran a daycare from her home for many years. She was of the Catholic faith and her family had a long history of connection to St. Stephen Cathedral in Owensboro.
Ms. Bartlett was preceded in death by her brother, Dennis Michael Millay.
She is survived by daughters, Kimberly Eidson (Jerry) of Newburgh, Indiana and Tabatha Lambert of Newburgh, Indiana; son, Gerald Bartlett, II of Paducah; grandchildren, Jonathan, Christopher, and Zachary Eidson, of Newburgh, Indiana, Stacey Lambert of Louisville, Cody Lambert of Ruskin, Florida, and Brittany Golec (Brian) of Mulkeytown, Illinois; three great-grandchildren; sisters, Elizabeth Carol Crisp and Sharon Marie Ritch; brothers, James Larry Millay and Joseph Allen Millay; and several nieces and nephews.
The following was written by her grandson, Zach Eidson, “Not just any light, but a light of the same essence as the northern lights. Ninny was a bright light to everyone who saw her, always dancing her way through life. She was a source of warmth that turned the face of every sunflower or person toward her direction. No one could resist the inexplicable pull of her soul. However, once she had you in her arms, you were stuck until she was ready to let go. Any hug that she gave was filled with nothing but love and care.
She might have been small in stature, but the love in her heart was grandiose. She loved everyone she met and never knew a stranger. Anyone who walked up to Ninny always walked away a new friend because of her loving nature. She was a woman that will never be forgotten. She will be looking down from Heaven at people full of smiles because they will remember hers. Rest in peace, Ninny. We all love you so much.”
The funeral Mass will be noon Monday, May 15, 2023, at St. Stephen Cathedral. Entombment will be in Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation is from 2 to 6 p.m., with prayers at 5:30 p.m., Sunday and 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Memorial contributions may be made to Deaconess Hospice, 611 Harriet St., Evansville, IN 47710 or St. Stephen Cathedral, 610 Locust St., Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and messages of condolence may be shared with the family at www.glenncares.com.
Commented