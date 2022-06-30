Mary Joan Edge Wells met the Lord and Savior Tuesday, June 28, 2022, peacefully at her home surrounded by her family. She was born February 17, 1939, in Whitesville, the first of 15 children born to the late Louis and Nora Edge. Joan was a member of St. Stephen’s Cathedral. She attended St. Mary of the Woods School and received her GED later in life. She babysat many children over the years and retired after many years as a CNA and private caregiver. She had a special devotion to the rosary. She enjoyed cooking and housekeeping and loved writing and sending cards to loved ones, friends, and family, and especially loved family get-togethers, the house full of wall-to-wall people sitting at the kitchen table filled with great food and sharing memories.
In addition to her parents, Joan is preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Ed Wells, in 2003; son, Bruce Lynn Wells in 1960; grandson, Brandon James Dollins, in 2009; and her siblings, Lois, Karen, Eddy, and Butch Edge.
Joan is survived by her children: Dwayne and Marvin Wells of Owensboro, Doug Wells of Bowling Green, Brian (Vicky) Wells of New Jersey, Rene (Paul) Webber of West Palm Beach, Florida, and Keith (Bernie) Wells of Calhoun; her siblings, Floyd (Chris), Ellis (Sharon), Jude (Cathy) and Kevin (Lisa) of Whitesville, Carleen (Butch) of Reynolds Station, Kenny (Brenda) of Beaver Dam, Steve (Leesa) of Rockport, Deanie Midkiff of Owensboro, Hilda (Jim) Sorenson of Washington, Nelda (David) Tierney of Reynolds Station, Karen Wells of Owensboro, and Doris Wells of Reynolds Station; a special aunt, Huberta (Teet) Edge; 14 grandchildren, Angie Mattingly, Karen Onstott, Marla Ball, Crystal Mayfield, Theresa Dollins, Tiffany Rivers, Jason, Jerrin, Travis, Taran, and Hannah Wells, Karissa and Miranda Miller, and Felicia Bartlett; 10 great-grandchildren, Bailey Onstott, Katie, Mollie, and Torrie Mattingly, Isaac and Lucas Mayfield, and Savannah and Alyanne Mayfield; a bonus family, Lloyd Thomas and children; loyal praying and pill-finder, Max; special neighbors, Vicky and Glenn Campbell; and many friends.
The family would like to thank everyone that helped, especially Hospice of Western Kentucky. God Bless You!
A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, July 1, 2022, at St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church with the burial following at St. Mary of the Woods Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday, June 30, 2022, with prayers at 5:30 p.m., at Cecil Funeral Home in Whitesville.
Memorial Contributions may be made to St. Mary of the Woods Building Fund for the new school. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Messages of condolence may be left online at www.cecilfuneralhome.com.
