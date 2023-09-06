ATLANTA, GEORGIA — Mary Joan Scales, 82, of Owensboro, went to be with the Lord Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, surrounded by family while under hospice care at Sterling Estates of Atlanta, Georgia. Joan was born Jan. 12, 1941, to the late Leo and Pauline Keller Collignon. She was a graduate of Owensboro Catholic High School, of which she was a lifelong supporter. Joan dedicated her life to being a caregiver. As a registered nurse, she spent her professional career at Mercy Hospital caring for the pediatrics in our community. She was well loved by her co-workers and left an impact on those following in her footsteps. Joan continued her devout caregiving with her family and friends whom she enjoyed spending time with, always opening her home for a family gathering.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Tom Scales; sister, Carol Hurm; and brothers, Peter and Billy Collignon.
Those left behind to cherish her memory include her three children, Pam Steele (John) of Atlanta, Georgia, Tommy Scales (Robyn) of Owensboro, and Chris Scales of Atlanta, Georgia; seven grandchildren, Brittany Bramlett (Ben), Austin Steele (Katie), Mitchell Steele (Kelly), Logan Steele, and Nate Steele (Danielle), all of Atlanta, Georgia, and Mary Catherine Scales and Luke Scales of Owensboro; 11 great-grandchildren, Izzy, Lily, and Lucy Bramlett, Ryan, Rose, and Joanna Steele, Kennedy and Olivia Steele, and Brody, Grey, and Oliver Steele, all of Atlanta, Georgia; sisters, Patsy Van Meter and Charlotte Frisby; and brother, Paul Collignon.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the many wonderful people at Sterling Estates of West Cobb Retirement Community where Joan spent her last two years.
The funeral Mass for Joan will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, at Saint Martin Catholic Church. Burial will be in Saint Anthony Catholic Church Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m., with prayers at 6:30 p.m., Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory and 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass Saturday at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Passionist Nuns of St. Joseph Monastery, 8564 Crisp Road, Whitesville, KY 42378 or to the Keller House Fresh Start for Women, P.O. Box 1386, Owensboro, Ky 42302.
Messages and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
