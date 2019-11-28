Mary Joann McCulley, 87, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at her home with family by her side. Joann was born June 29, 1932, in Habit, to the late Earl D. and Mary Coots Rummage.
She attended Georgetown College in Georgetown, and when not working as a dedicated mother to her children, she was employed at Texas Gas, WOMI radio and Towne Square Mall.
Joann was dedicated to her family and loved spending time with her grandchildren, Ryan and Brendan. She was an excellent Bridge player and loved not only the personal friendships she made through Bridge, but loved to win as she did quite often! She loved nature and wildlife, was fascinated with ornithology and spotting rare birds and, in her travels through the natural wonders of this country, became committed to their preservation. Although an excellent judge of character, she never expressed harsh sentiments towards those who may have deserved it (except perhaps in private).
She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Dick McCulley; her brothers, Edward and William Rummage; and her sisters, Louise Condon and Margaret Moore. She is survived by her daughter, Mary; her sons, Mark (Wendy) McCulley and Steve (Beth) McCulley; her grandchildren, Ryan (Kristina) McCulley and Brendan McCulley; great-grandchildren Haddie and Max McCulley; nephews David Condon and Bob (Carolynn) Rummage; and nieces Suzanne (Gary) Colton and Mary Ella Rummage.
The family would like to acknowledge the caregivers that supported Joann in the last phase of her life, Joan Wells, Kristi Sowders, Pat Boarman and Dorothy Howard.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Daviess County Animal Shelter for the specific benefit of cat rescue.
A celebration of the life of Joann will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, where visitation will be from noon until time of service Friday. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery.
Memories and condolences for the family of Joann McCulley may be left at www.glenncares.com.
