Mary JoAnne Alig, 62, of Lewisport, passed away on May 24, 2022 at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born in Indianapolis, IN on March 14, 1960. Mary was adopted when she was 3 years old, she claimed her close friends as her family. She greatly enjoyed fishing, going root digging and an avid UK supporter. Mary had a big heart and never met anyone that she didn’t consider a friend. You were blessed to have known her.
Survivors include many friends.
Mary wishes were to be cremated and a memorial service was held at 4 p.m. on June 4, 2022 at the Lewisport Boat Dock Pavilion.
