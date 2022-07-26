LEWISPORT — Mary JoAnne Alig, 62, of Lewisport, passed away May 24, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born in Indianapolis, Indiana March 14, 1960. Mary was adopted when she was three years old, and she claimed her close friends as her family. She greatly enjoyed fishing, going root digging, and she was an avid UK supporter. Mary had a big heart and never met anyone that she didn’t consider a friend. You were blessed to have known her.
Survivors include many friends.
Mary’s wishes were to be cremated and a memorial service was held at 4 p.m. June 4, 2022, at the Lewisport Boat Dock Pavilion.
