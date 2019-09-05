LIVERMORE -- Mary Joellen Lowery, 71, of Livermore, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, at her home in Livermore. Mary Joellen Thomason was born July 28, 1948, in Lexington to the late Joseph Henry and Mary Florence Hall Thomason and was married to Donald Raymond Lowery. Mary was a homemaker and attended St. Charles Catholic Church in Livermore. She enjoyed crocheting and spending time with both her family and friends, especially her grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Donald R. Lowery; and a son, Charles Adams.
Survivors include three sons, Ryan Adams (Donna) of Owensboro, David Lowery of Jackson, Mississippi, and Joey Lowery (Danielle) of Sacramento; four daughters, Melissa Jones (Kenneth) of Rising Sun, Indiana, Molly Heath (Mike) of Livermore, Mindy Gregory (Weston) of Calhoun and Betsy Willis (Aaron) of Livermore; 13 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Services are at 6 p.m. Thursday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel. Graveside service is 1 p.m. Friday EDT at Calvary Cemetery in Lexington. Friends may visit with Mary's family from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday at Musters in Livermore.
