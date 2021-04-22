ISLAND — Mary Josephine Barr, 94, of Island, passed away Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at her home. She was born Aug. 7, 1926, in Blackford in Crittenden County to the late Samuel Leland and Elizabeth Price Kimbell Woodson. Mary Jo was retired from General Electric and was owner and operator of a marina bar and grill called Gene and Jo’s in Astatula, Florida. She was of the Methodist faith. Her kindness and beauty was unsurpassed. Mary Jo was the matriarch of a very large extended family and was the keeper of family lore. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gurley Eugene Barr; son Robert Rivers Humphreys Jr.; great-grandson Lucas Dwayne Case; five brothers; and two sisters.
She is survived by four grandchildren, Gretchen (Tom) Pickerill, Lori Jo (Willie) Lee, Julie (Dwayne) Case and Terry Lee (Christy) Truett; 11 great-grandchildren; 11 great-great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law Marilyn Hobgood; sisters Velma Simpson, Elizabeth Cook, Alice Faye McBride and Doris Stroud; brothers Jimmy (Sandra) Woodson and Tom Woodson; and many nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held at a later date in Ocoee, Florida. James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
