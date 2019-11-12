REED -- Mary Juanita "Pennie" Carlisle, 85, of Reed, passed away Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at Signature Healthcare in Hartford.
She was born Sept. 29, 1934, to the late Sherman and Mary Ellen (Masterson) Billings. She was a member of Mt. Zion General Baptist Church and worked at Signature Inn in Evansville and then became a caregiver for the elderly.
Mary was preceded in death by her first husband, Gordon Carlisle, and her second husband, James Hellums, two sons, Carlos Eugene Carlisle and Ricky Lynn Carlisle, three great-grandchildren, five sisters, and five brothers.
Mary is survived by her son, Brian Carlisle, of Reed; brother Russell Billings and his wife, Dena, of Baskett; daughter-in-law Ann Carlisle, of Reed; seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to Mary's Life Celebration from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Wednesday at Mt. Zion General Baptist Church and again on Thursday from 9 a.m. until the service time. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 14, at the church with Brother Billie Skipworth officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Zion Church Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Benton-Glunt Funeral Home, A Life Celebration Home, online condolences may be made at www.bentonglunt.com.
