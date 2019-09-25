Mary Juliette Hurter Murphy, 89, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, while under the care of Hospice. She was born May 31, 1930, in Louisville to the late Louis and Elsie Schnell Hurter. Mary was retired as a secretary with Daviess County Middle School after 29 years. She graduated from Daviess County High School in 1947 and then was a graduate of Owensboro Business College. Mary was a member of First Baptist Church, a member of the church choir and past president and member of the Martha Grace Sunday school class. She was a very devoted Christian who taught the love of Jesus to her family.
Mary was also preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Wilbur Murphy, in 2006; two brothers, Carl Hurter and Joe Hurter; and a stepson, Larry Murphy.
Surviving are three daughters, Sharon Ambrose and husband Doug of Owensboro, Debbie Horton and husband Tom of Maceo and Becki Barr and husband Billy of Philpot; six grandchildren, Angel (Jarrod) Nichols of Owensboro, Natalie (Keith) Ewers of Evansville, Indiana, Eric (Jenny) Horton of Uniontown, Heather (Rick) Hayden of Owensboro, Emilee (Joe) Owens of Fort Campbell and Cody Barr (Leslie Neeley) of Owensboro; two step-grandchildren, Dee Murphy and Tonja Wingfield, both of Bowling Green; six great-grandchildren, Michael, Savannah, Isaac, Anna, Parker and Jed; a sister, Katherine (Don) Fields of Decatur, Alabama; four brothers, George (Becky) Hurter of Downers Grove, Illinois, Rinhart (Linda) Hurter of Nashville, Tennessee, Michael (Cassandra) Hurter of Lexington and John (Barby) Hurter of Paris, Kentucky.
Services for Mary Murphy will be noon Friday, Sept. 27, at First Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory and from 11 a.m. to noon Friday at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Ohio County, 1211 Main Street, Hartford, KY 42347. Memories and condolences to the family of Mary Murphy can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
