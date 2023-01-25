Mary K. “Libby” Girten, 83, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born in Daviess County to the late John C. and Anna DeMar Keller. Libby worked at the Cigar Factory for several years before a long career at Swedish Match where she retired. For many years of her retirement, she served as a caregiver to Evelyn Schell. Libby was a long-time member of Precious Blood Catholic Church. She loved playing cards and relaxed by spending time knitting.
She was preceded in death by a son, Gerald Ray Girten, in 1958, and two sisters, Dona Calhoun and Susie Girten.
Ms. Girten is survived by children, Sherrie Girten (Scott Waldie) of Englewood, Florida, Carolyn Girten of Owensboro, and Tim Girten (Lisa) of Martinsville, Indiana; grandchildren, Damon Hagan, Chris McGlothlin, James Hardesty, Alison Girten, and Derek Girten; fifteen great-grandchildren; sisters, Anita Fogle of Stanley, Gerry Hamburg of Owensboro, and Martha Bolin of Reynolds Station; brothers, Jimmy and Phil Keller, both of Stanley; and many nieces and nephews.
The funeral Mass will be 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at Precious Blood Catholic Church. Burial will follow in St. Peter Cemetery in Stanley. Visitation is from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
