EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Mary “Kate” Catherine Reasor, 99, of Evansville, Indiana, passed away Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at Carmel Home in Owensboro. She was born Aug. 30, 1920, to the late Henry and Dena Deig. She was a member of St. Agnes Catholic Church. Mary loved gardening and was a member of Westwood Garden Club and Owensboro Herb Society. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wilbur Reasor; son, Capt. Thomas Reasor, USAF; brothers Victor, Delbert and the Rev. Robert Deig; and sisters Antoinette “Toni” Deig and Rita Keown.
Mary is survived by her son, Jerry Reasor (Betty) of Arkansas; daughter Ann Roth (Joe) of Owensboro; grandchildren Kim and Jim Reasor, Doug, Kevin, Tim and Heather Roth Vanover, Todd and Darren Reasor Eyre and Jill Eyre.
Services will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, at St. Agnes Catholic Church officiated by Father John Brosmer with burial to follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Friends may visit from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10, at Alexander West Chapel.
