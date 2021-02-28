Mary Katherine Poole Lundy, 63, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at Jewish Hospital in Louisville. She was born Oct. 19, 1957, to the late Roy and Shirley Poole Sr. Mary Katherine loved and cherished her husband, brother, kids and grandkids. They were her life. She loved her owls, cats, canning and spending time with and taking care of her family. She was a member of Sts. Joseph and Paul Catholic Church, where she enjoyed volunteering her time and services to church and God.
Mary Katherine was preceded in death by her father, Roy Gene Poole Sr; and her mother, Shirley Ann Poole (Brey).
Surviving are her husband of 47 years, Hobart Ray Lundy; her brother, Roy Gene Poole Jr. of Owensboro; her children, Jerry Lee Ray Lundy and wife Kendra (Derby) Lundy, Amanda Kaye Sipla (Lundy) and her husband, Michael A. Sipla, and Brandy Ann Lundy; her grandchildren, Danielle Lundy, Anna Lundy, Dylan Fricker, Katherine (Katie) Lundy and Freya Lundy; and her two great-grandchildren, Dexter Harrison and Alice Harrison.
Services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Sts. Joseph and Paul Catholic Church with Father Will Thompson officiating. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday with prayers at 7 p.m. and from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory.
All who wish to honor Mary at the visitation and funeral are required to wear a mask while inside the funeral home for the safety of all those in attendance.
