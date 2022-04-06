Mary Katherine Thrasher Shelton, 76, of Owensboro, passed away on Sunday, April 3, 2022 at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born Sept. 26, 1945, in Hancock County to the late Samuel Lee Thrasher and Emma Muriel Lott Thrasher. Mary loved spending time with her daughters, her family, children, and grandkids. She enjoyed going to the races to watch her nephews and niece. She also enjoyed spending time outdoors with her friends at Adams Village and was a queen of shopping. Mary had a heart of gold, she was a book of advice, and was like a mother, momma or mammy to many.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clifford Earl Shelton; siblings, Gladys Hundley, Betty Fisher, Billy Roberts, Charles Roberts, Henry “Bunny” Roberts, Russell Lee Thrasher, Frank Roberts, and Delena Mae Thrasher; and two great-grandchildren, Baby DeArmond and Cadience Brooke Stoddart.
She is survived by her daughters, Tammi DeArmond (Billy), Judy Lane (Scott), Mary Braden (Keith), and Kim Hall; 13 grandchildren, Aaron, Amanda, Laura, Amber, Josh, Brittany, Ashley, Kristin, Jordan, Laison, and Cameron, and Dina and Alex; 16 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; siblings, Martha Burch (Ivo), Ada Gilmore, Shirley Jarboe (Larry), Patsy McDowell, and Larry Thrasher; several nieces, nephews, and cousins; sister-a-law, Vickie Shelton; and two special friends, Peggy Williams, who was like a sister and Beverly Goetz, who was like a mother.
Funeral services will be at 12 p.m. on Thursday at Cecil Funeral Home. Visitation is from 3 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday and after 10 a.m. on Thursday at the funeral home. Private committal service will be held at Owensboro Memorial Gardens.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer, 13770 Noel Road, Suite 801899, Dallas, TX 75380.
