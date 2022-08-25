Mary Kathleen
Burgh, 64, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, August 6, 2022. She was born April 17, 1958, to the late Bernice Brown and Wallace Cooper. She was a homemaker and loved her family, many friends, and pets. She also enjoyed music and dancing.
Those who remain to cherish her memory include her siblings, Tony and Tim Cooper, Curtis Sosh, Doris Higgs, Debbie Roberts, Cindy Henry, and
Sherry Cooper; several nieces; and close friend, Amanda Ewing
(Addie).
There will be a private family service at Nickel Ridge Cemetery.
