PALATINE, ILLINIOS — Mary Kathleen “Kay” Gunn Taylor, 84, of Palatine, Illinois, died suddenly on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights, Illinois. Born in Muhlenberg County on March 22, 1937, she was the daughter of the late John Mitchell and Deane Gladys Gunn. Kay was devoted to her family and enjoyed her family being together. She loved her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren more than life itself. She loved flowers on her porch in the spring and summer and decorated for every holiday. She enjoyed getting her nails done regularly.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Taylor; her parents; her sons, Clarence Mitchell Gunn and Darrell “Bubby” Morris; and her siblings, Glendal, Jackie, Jo Bob, Jimmy, Betty Ann, Johnny, David, and Daniel.
She is survived by her daughters, Judy (Craig) Fleming of Battle Creek, Michigan, Dollie (Mitch) Jacobson of Grayslake, Illinois, and Cindy (Jose) Maldonado of Gurnee, Illinois; eleven grandchildren; nineteen great-grandchildren; brothers, Claude “Buddy” (Esther) Gunn of Central City and Kenneth “Kenny” (Diane) Gunn of South Carrollton; daughter-in-law, Alice Gunn of Greenville; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be at noon on Saturday, February 26, 2022, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City, with Bro. Curtis McGehee officiating. Burial in Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be after 10 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home. Capacity and mask guidelines will comply with current state health and public safety directives.
