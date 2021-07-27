Mary Katlyn Taliaferro, 30, died Saturday, July 24, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Katlyn was born Sept. 11, 1990, to Ernest and Shirley (Osborne) Taliaferro and was employed at Owensboro Health as a registered nurse in the Cath Lab Prep/Recovery Unit. She is a member of Immaculate Catholic Parish and a 2009 graduate of OCHS where she was named Senior “Class Clown” in the yearbook. She received a bachelor’s degree in nursing at the University of Louisville and was a confirmed Cardinal fan forever. In addition, she was an avid Chicago Cubs fan.
Katlyn was preceded in death by her grandparents, Charles W. Osborne, Theresa (Murphy) Taliaferro and Ernest Taliaferro, Sr., and a nephew, Andrew Cecil.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her grandmother, Marilyn T. Osborne; two sisters, Kara (Troy) Schwartz, Allison Cecil; three brothers, Matthew (Rachel) Taliaferro, Ryan (Katie) Taliaferro and Jordan (fiancée Amanda) Taliaferro; nieces and nephews, Braden Davis, Abby Baughman, Molly Baughman, Hadley Taliaferro, Mason Cecil, Mira Grace Taliaferro, and Kelly Taliaferro.
Katlyn delighted in bringing joy to the lives of others — family, friends, beloved co-workers AND patients. Her favorite past times were fishing, stain-glassing, gardening, weaving friendship bracelets for others, traveling and all U of L sports. She had an infectious smile and would do anything to make others smile with her. She was the self-proclaimed “favorite aunt,” “favorite grandchild,” and the family-cabin horseshoe champion.
Mass of Christian Burial will take place at Immaculate Catholic Church 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation was Monday from 2 to 7 p.m. at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory, and again on Tuesday from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Prayers were 6 p.m. on Monday.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Owensboro Catholic Schools; 1524 West Parrish Ave, Owensboro, KY 42301, or the charity of the donor’s preference.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Ms. Taliaferro.
