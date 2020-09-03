Mary Kay Henze Fendel, 72, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born June 21, 1948, in Tell City, Indiana, to the late Charles Albert and Mildred Agnes Henze. Mary Kay was a member of Blessed Mother Catholic Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Danny Henze; and sister, Vicky Henze.
She is survived by her husband, Joseph Albert Fendel Jr.; sons, Joseph A. Fendel III and Charles L. Fendel (Mandy); three grandchildren, Brittany Fendel, Timothy Fendel and Timothy Mudd; sister, Nola Faye Eades; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will be in Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation is from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and after 10 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
The number of those attending the visitation or funeral shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks.
