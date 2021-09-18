Mary Kay Jackson, 68, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021 at her home.
She was born Jan. 25, 1953 to the late J.T. and Mary Higgs. Mary was a homemaker. She had a heart for people and cared for everyone around her. Mary was meticulous with upkeep of her yard.
Along with her parents, Mary is preceded in death by her sisters, Judy Hamilton and Carolyn Basham.
Mary is survived by her husband, Larry Jackson of 53 years; her children, Lisa (Scotty) Moore, Scott Jackson, and Larry Jackson; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and one on the way; her siblings, Frances (Joe) Autry, Pamela (Roger) Lewis, Gary (Doris) Higgs; and her half-siblings, Nancy Edmonson and Janie Paris.
Services will be Noon Monday, Sept. 20, 2021 at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow at Rosehill-Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, and again from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Jackson.
