Mary Kay Shields, 69, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. She was born to the late Herbert M. Alton and Kathleen Bell Alton May 1, 1953. Mary was a good Christian woman who spent many years studying the Bible at home. She was a homemaker as well as a devoted wife and mother.
Survivors include her husband of 46 years, Michael Shields, as well as one daughter, Kelley Shields of Arlington, Virginia. She also leaves behind three siblings, Thomas Alton of Macomb, Illinois, Ruth Ann Alton of Las Angeles, California, and Christine (Bruce) Fisher of Ramsey, Indiana.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home and Crematory.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home and Crematory.
