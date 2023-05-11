Mary Kaye Dennison, 75, of Owensboro, peacefully went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at her home surrounded by her loved ones. Mary Kaye Carnduff was born Jan. 2, 1948, in Decatur, Illinois to the late Walter Bruce and Betty Ruth Morstatter Carnduff and was married to James L. Dennison. Mary Kaye retired as a bus driver for the Daviess County Board of Education and was a member of Lighthouse Community Church in Rockport, Indiana. She enjoyed square dancing, playing cards, boat and motorcycle riding, and visiting with her friends at the Roosevelt House. But mostly she loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Mary Kaye was preceded in death by a grandson, Dallas J. Dennison; two brothers, Darrell Carnduff and Joe Carnduff; and a nephew, Darrell Lee Carnduff.
Survivors include three daughters, Donna Dennison, Debbie Dennison, and Shellie Dennison Cassady (Michael), all of Owensboro; two sons, Jimmy Dennison and Jeff Dennison (April), both of Owensboro; 17 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and a nephew, Ronald Carnduff of Owensboro.
The funeral service will be held at 5 p.m. Friday, May 12, 2023, at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel, with the Revs. Billy Miller and Rick Ferguson officiating. Friends may visit with Mary Kaye’s family from 1 p.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Mary Kaye’s service will be streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com at 5 p.m. Friday.
The Mary Kaye Dennison family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to the Mary Kaye Dennison Memorial Fund, C/O Muster Funeral Homes, P.O. Box 228, Livermore, KY 42352.
Share your memories and photos of Mary Kaye at musterfuneralhomes.com.
