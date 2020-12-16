Mary Kelly Hamblen, 94, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born Sept. 21, 1926, in Owensboro to the late Robert and Eula Ellis Kelly. She was a member of Apollo Heights Baptist Church and former member of Wing Avenue Baptist Church, where she was also a Sunday school teacher. Mary attended Georgetown College, where she was a member of Sigma Kappa Sorority. She worked as a substitute teacher and was an avid UK basketball fan.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Hayward K. Hamblen; and a sister, Lois Butler.
She is survived by her son, Lewis Hamblen (Melinda); two grandchildren, Ashley Underwood (Bryant) and Nathan Hamblen (Miriah); and three grandchildren, Austin Underwood, McKenzie Underwood and Jude Underwood.
Services will be noon Thursday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at the funeral home.
The number of those attending the funeral and visitation shall be within the current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear personal protective masks.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Apollo Heights Baptist Church, 2322 Tamarack Road, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
