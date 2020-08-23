On Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at the age of 67, surrounded by her loving family, Mary Lea Brown, fulfilling God’s plan, crossed over to be with the Lord.
Love of our wife, mom, nana, sister, aunt and friend will not pass with her. She will live on in our memories and in our hearts. Mary Lea is a Saved Child of God and has gone to claim her place in Heaven — not because of anything she did, but because of everything He did. There she will be for eternity, and there we will be with her someday and link that chain back together again in a place where there is no separation, no pain, no sorrow — just more love than we can imagine — a place to spend forever for all our loving family that believes. So, believe and we will see you there.
Mary Lea was a charter member of Cornerstone Baptist Church. Along her Christian life’s journey, she also attended many inspiring visits to Harvest Baptist Temple, where she enjoyed visiting with her family. She enjoyed working at church and at home in the yard and gardens. Mary Lea loved cleaning at home, at church and at Valor Christian Academy school — and attended most all her grandkids’ volleyball and basketball games there! She was the best cook and loved feeding her kids, grands and friends — always an abundance of food at the Brown’s house. Next to time spent with God, her most precious moments were those spent with her husband of 50 years (come Aug. 22), her children, and grandchildren — all most precious to her.
Mary Lea was preceded in death by her parents, John and Berthol Agnes “Boots” Stallings.
She is survived by her husband, Ronnie Brown; and their children, Chris (Lynette) Brown and Nathan Brown; grandchildren, Madison, Jordan, Micah, Jonah, Hayden Grace, Brooklyn, Sydney and Austin; and her siblings, Ed Sloan, Jo Ann French and Joey Hardesty.
The funeral service will be held at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 30, at Cornerstone Church, with visitation from 1 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. at the church. Burial will follow in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. All attending the visitation and service for Mrs. Brown shall wear personal protective masks, which will be provided by the church.
Memorial contributions may take the form of donations to Valor Christian Academy, P.O. Box. 22615, Owensboro, KY 42304; or to Puzzle Pieces, 2401 New Hartford Road, Owensboro, KY 42303.
Memories and messages of condolence for the family of Mary Lea Brown may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
