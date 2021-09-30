Mrs. Mary Lean Curry, 79, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday morning, Sept. 26, 2021.
She was born to the late William S.T. Gregory and Arlean Bailey on May 1, 1942, in Cook County, Chicago. Mary loved listening to music, spending time with her family and watching Amos and Andy in the morning with a fresh cup of coffee and her Eagles full flavor 100s.
Mary is survived by her daughters, Carmen and Kenya Curry; her sons Victor and La’mech Curry; her grandchildren, Tásha, Shante, Bruce, Martisa, Chandler, Nevada, Josh and Tyler Curry; and her great-grandchildren, Zionte Curry (Milk Baby), Danyel Thomas and De’naeya Curry. She also leaves a host of close family and friends to celebrate her life.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at McFarland Funeral Home. A private burial will follow at Rosehill-Elmwood Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to McFarland Funeral Home at 1001 W. Fifth St., Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.mcfarlandfh.com.
Commented