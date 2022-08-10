GREENVILLE — Mary Lee Doss, 65, of Greenville passed away unexpectedly Sunday evening, August 7, 2022, at The Medical Center in Bowling Green. She was born the daughter of John William and Thelma Carver Sherrod August 19, 1956. Mary Lee was married to her high school sweetheart, Kenny, for just over 46 years. She wore a beautiful and contagious smile, spending 44 years brightening the smiles of others as a hygienist, with over 30 of those years at Dr. Mary Brown’s. Mary Lee also served alongside Kenny as a bookkeeper for 20 years at Commercial Printing, previously her father’s business. Mary Lee loved attending car shows with her husband and car show buddies, spending time anywhere with her kids and grandkids, but especially at the beach, girls’ nights, and getaways with her lifelong besties, attending church, and baking for others, and shopping. She was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church. To know Mary Lee was to love her.
Mary Lee was preceded in death by her parents and her granddaughter, Claire Ann Jones.
She is survived by her loving husband, Kenny Doss of Greenville; daughters, Kara (Eric) Bletzinger of Greenville and Monica (James) Jones of Somerset; four grandsons, Ethan and Landon Bletzinger and Levi and Micah Jones; one granddaughter, Avery Jones; brother, Don (Emily) Sherrod of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee; sister, Libby (Robert) Gregg of Weaverville, North Carolina; and nieces and nephews, Chris Robinson, Allyson Kinney, Sarah Brown, Kelsey Vincent, Katelyn Davis, and Karson Doss.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, August 12, 2022, at Gary’s Funeral Home in Greenville, with Bro. Tom Stovall officiating. Mary Lee will be laid to rest at Evergreen Cemetery in Greenville. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Contributions may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home or online at www.nationalMSsociety.org.
Online condolences to the family may be made at www.garysfuneralhome.net.
