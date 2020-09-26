LEWISPORT — Mary Lee Hall Buck, 70, of Lewisport, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born in Daviess County on Dec. 8, 1949, to the late Henry and Martha Hall. Mary Lee was a member of St. Columba Catholic Church and a homemaker. She was a devoted wife and mother. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Henry “Lamar” Hall.
Mary Lee is survived by her husband, Jerry Buck; sons Tony Buck, and wife Becky, and Jerry Buck, and wife Lindsay; a granddaughter, Emma Buck; brother Anthony “Tony” Hall, and wife Margaret; along with several nieces and nephews.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity for visitation and service will be limited in accordance with state guidelines. Due to the governor’s mandate, masks or facial coverings are required during all services.
A Mass of Christian burial will be 10 a.m. Monday at St. Columba Catholic Church in Lewisport. Mary Lee’s family will be greeting friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Gibson & Son Funeral Home in Lewisport and from 9 a.m. until service time Monday at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Western Kentucky. Share your memories and condolences with Mary Lee’s family at www.gibsonandsonfh.com.
