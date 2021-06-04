Mary Lee Howard, released her body and ascended to heaven Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at the age of 88. She was a mother of six, an outstanding softball coach, a Help Office volunteer and worked at Anderson’s Department Store in the cosmetic and china departments, and after all this, she had four daughters to prepare. A life full of mischief and pranks, laughter and food fights, discipline didn’t come to an end with death. Hope the Lord is prepared!
Mary Lee was a strong, independent woman. She was a founding member of St. Pius X Catholic Church and rarely missed a mass. The simplest pleasures in life brought great joy. She loved attending her kids, grandkids and great-grandkids sporting events, and as a player, you always knew she was there.
Mary Lee was born Dec. 11, 1932, in Owensboro to the late William Nicholas and Ethel Wimsatt Reynolds and married Francis Lambert Howard in January 1953. She graduated from St. Francis Academy.
She also was preceded in death by her husband and parents; brothers Andy and James Reynolds; and sisters, Barbara, Sandra Jo and Dorothy Marie.
Mary Lee is survived by her children, Lynn Pickett (Jim), Gaye Rogers (Bob), Brian, Neil (Drema), Dena Millay (Chris) and Cindy Payne (Perry); 13 grandchildren, Carrie, Keith, Nic, Jeremy, Jennifer, Jordawn, Kyle, Adam, Toria, Ryan, Dylan, Emily and Ashlyn; and 21 great-grandchildren.
The funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Pius X Catholic Church with burial following in Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church.
The number of those attending the visitation or service for Mrs. Howard shall be within current health and safety directives.
Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Help Office of Owensboro, 1316 W. Fourth St., Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
