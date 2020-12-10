Mary Lee Husk Anderson, 92, of Owensboro, left this life due to COVID-19 for her heavenly home on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. She was the oldest of 10 children, born in Sorgho on Aug. 14, 1928, to the late Otis Lee and Helen Gertrude Heep.
Growing up, Mary helped her parents work their farm and helped out with her younger siblings. At the age of 19, she married a handsome gentleman by the name of Forrest Husk, who had recently been discharged from the Navy. They had a wonderful life together and raised five children on their farm in Utica. Many wonderful memories were made on that farm and many lifelong friends as well. But life wasn’t always easy. In 1955, at the age of 27, Mary contracted polio. She had three little girls at the time. Her sister, Elizabeth, took in the girls while Mary recovered from polio, and her youngest daughter, Jenny, celebrated her first birthday there.
Not long after moving to Utica, their house was completely destroyed by fire. Neighbors rallied around them, and they were able to build a new house and remained on their much loved farm for many years. When Forrest was diagnosed with cancer less than a year after retirement. The wonderful Greenbrier Church and Utica neighbors once again rallied around the family and helped bring in the tobacco crops, visited and brought meals by.
At the age of 55, Mary was left a widow and moved to town. She met and married Henry Anderson at the age of 69, and they were married until his death in 2018. Mary was a member of Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Forrest Husk (father of her children); second husband, Henry Anderson; sisters Elizabeth Devins, Dorothy Havener and Carol Feldpausch; and brothers Sonny, Leon, Billy and Mike Heep.
She is survived by her daughters, Gale (Ken) McClure, Ann (Forrest) Richardson and Jenny Withrow (the late Ron Withrow); sons Jeff (Kelly) Husk and John Husk; 16 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Lucille Hancock and Charlotte Moore; and several nieces and nephews.
Due to current COVID-19 health and safety mandates, services will be private at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory officiated by the Rev. Tim McGuire. Burial will be in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Family and friends are invited to attend a drive-thru visitation from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday at the funeral home. The services will be livestreamed at noon Saturday at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
The family would like to thank all of the wonderful staff that took such good care of our mom, especially to Mia, who held mom’s hand at the end when we couldn’t.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 910 Booth Ave., Owensboro, KY 42301.
