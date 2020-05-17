Mary Lee Tucker, 73, passed away peacefully at her son’s home in Daytona Beach Shores, Florida, on Thursday, May 14, 2020, with her loving family by her side.
Mary was born in Owensboro on Oct. 25, 1946, to Archie B. Chapman Jr. and Frances Maybell Chapman. She was predeceased by both of her parents. Mary is survived by her life companion, Charlie Proctor; son Kevin Tucker (Cyndie); grandchildren K.C., Derek and Ty; siblings Bruce Chapman and Connie Chapman; aunt Brenda Wells (John); and Roxanne Proctor; as well as other family and friends that will miss her dearly.
Mary graduated from Hartford High School with honors in the class of 1964. Mary went on to obtain a cosmetology license, but her passion was cooking and serving others. She worked at nursing homes and spent the majority of her career cooking at the Daviess County Detention Center. She enjoyed her job and the inmates she worked with daily. Mary loved all animals, especially her dog, Shorty, and donkey, Jackie Boy. Mary was a longtime member at Bells Run Baptist Church. Mary was loved very much and will be deeply missed.
Special thanks to the staff at Vitas Hospice Daytona Beach Florida.
A private family gathering will be celebrated.
