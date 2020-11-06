Mary Lester Hinton, 96, of Owensboro, died Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at Heartland Villa in Lewisport. She was born in Kirk on Jan. 25, 1924, the daughter of the late Coleman and Ethel Harl Hinton. Mary Lester was a member of St. Joseph and Paul Catholic Church, where she attended Mass daily. She volunteered with St. Vincent DePaul and the Carmel Home and was a member of the Legion of Mary. She was a recipient of the Sophia Award. Mary Lester retired from General Electric and was the former operator of Beirleine Tavern in Rockport, Indiana. She was known for raising and selling dachshunds.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by siblings Father James, Bob, Gerald, Eugene, Bert and Helen Hinton and Imogene Mattingly.
Mary Lester is survived by many nieces, nephews and their large families who adored her.
Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church in McQuady with Father Tony Stevenson officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be 9 a.m. Saturday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home in Hardinsburg.
Expressions of sympathy are suggested to St. Vincent DePaul or Heartland Villa Nursing and Rehab Center.
Online guest register available at www.trentdowell.com.
