HAWESVILLE -- Mary Lillian Toler, 93, passed away on Dec. 28, 2019, at her home in Elizabethtown after a short illness. She was born in Hancock County on April 27, 1926, to the late Ivory and Anna Clements. Mary was a member of Hawesville Baptist Church for more than 40 years and after moving to Elizabethtown, she became a member of Severns Valley Baptist Church. She had a strong faith in God and Jesus Christ her Savior. Her family was of great importance to her and gave her much joy and happiness.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, William Sheril Toler; a grandson, Camden Toler; a sister, Dorothy Swihart; and a brother, Eugene Clements.
Survivors include her son, Bill (Cindy) Toler; daughters, Carolyn (Ron) Taylor and Janice Webb; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Services will be held at 11 a .m. Thursday, Jan. 2, 2019, at Hawesville Baptist Church with burial following in Serenity Hills. Mary Lillian's family will be greeting friends from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Hawesville, and from 9 a.m. until service time Thursday at Hawesville Baptist Church.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Hawesville Baptist Church Building Fund, St. Jude's Children's Hospital or the charity of your choice.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.gibsonandsonfh.com.
Commented