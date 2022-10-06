Mary Lisa Stallings, 70, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, October 5, 2022, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born February 10, 1952, in Daviess County to the late William and Mary Roberta Roberts Hawes. Lisa worked at the Big Dipper for 30 years. She enjoyed going to the beach, cooking, camping, and traveling.
She is survived by her husband, Richard “Ricky” L. Stallings; son, Rodney Hawes (Jennifer); stepchildren, Curtiss Stallings, Mark Stallings (Shelly), and Connie Schartung (Chris); eight grandchildren, Hope Hawes, Curtiss Lee, Brandy, Sarah, Allen Wayne, Maci, Reagan, and Allison; and a sister, Faye Williams.
Visitation is from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, October 7, 2022, at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Heartford House, Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
