Mary “Lois” Kincheloe Moseley, 91, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, Mar. 18, 2023, at Hermitage Care and Rehabilitation. She was born Oct. 30, 1931, in Owensboro to the late William W. Kincheloe and Mabel Hamilton Kincheloe. Mary retired from General Electric.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Wesley Moseley.
She is survived by her second cousin, Pamela Slack; neighbor and friend, Jack Jones; and caregivers from Fern Terrace, Melissa Bramschreiber and Mary Douglas.
The funeral service will be 1 p.m. Thursday, Mar. 23, 2023, at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation is from noon until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
