Mary Lou Cunningham, 91, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, March 25, 2021, at her daughter’s home in Oxford, Florida. She was born July 18, 1929, in Dale, Indiana, to the late Horace and Lydia Schwinn Walter. Mary Lou was a homemaker and had worked as a bookkeeper for Ames Co. She was a graduate of Locklear Business College.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, James Carl Cunningham; two brothers, Carl and Melvin Walter; and a sister, Jo Ann Walter.
She is survived by her daughter, Terri Lethig and her husband, Jim, of Oxford, Forida; one son, Craig Cunningham and his wife, Stacey, of Owensboro; stepson Scott Cunningham and his wife, Jan, of Maine; four grandchildren, Timothy Royer and his wife, Samantha, of Evansville, Indiana, Tyler and Kelly Cunningham of Maine and Nick Pierce of Owensboro; brother Larry Walter and his wife, Nancy; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be noon Saturday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory and will be livestreamed at www.davisfuneralhome.com. Entombment will follow in Rosehill Cemetery Mausoleum. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the funeral home.
The number of those attending the service or visitation shall be within the current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear personal protective masks.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Century Christian Church, 1301 Tamarack Road, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
