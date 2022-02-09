CENTRAL CITY — Mary Lou Curry, 81, of Central City died Friday, February 4, 2022, at Maple Health and Rehabilitation Center in Greenville. Mrs. Curry was born in Muhlenberg County on April 4, 1940. She was a self-employed beautician and a member of First Baptist Church of Central City.
Mrs. Curry is preceded in death by her parents, Wilson and Eva Moore; aunt and uncle, Marshall and Helen Moore; brother, William E. Moore; sister, Janie Becklehimer; and sister, Deborah Moore.
Survivors include her husband, Paul Curry; sons, Gary (Lisa) Curry and Marshall Curry; daughter, Leah (Eric) Atcher; grandchildren, Patrick, Benjamin, Brenton, Ryan, Spencer, and Russ; five great-grandchildren; and sisters, Virginia Vincent and Trenda Due, Kay Boggess.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, February 13, 2022, at First Baptist Church in Central City with Bro. Chase Thompson officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Pisgah Cemetery in Bremen.
Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
